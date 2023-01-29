North Korea Once Again Denies US Claims About Arms Deliveries to Russia - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Director general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of US Affairs Kwon Jong Gun on Sunday once again denied US allegations of Pyongyang supplying weapons to Russia, and threatened Washington with "really undesirable" consequences for spreading rumors.

"Had the U.S. not infringed upon the just security interests of Russia and accelerated the eastward advance of NATO step by step, the present situation of Ukraine would not have been created ... The U.S. again talked about the groundless rumor of 'arms dealing between the DPRK and Russia,' in a foolish attempt to justify its offer of weapons to Ukraine," Kwon said, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central news Agency.

The department head also noted that undermining North Korea's image in the international arena is "a grave provocation that can never be allowed and that can not but trigger its reaction."

"The U.S. should be mindful that it will face a really undesirable result if it persists in spreading the self-made rumor against the DPRK," Kwon said.

The senior official added that Washington itself is persistently pumping Ukraine with weapons, as well as frequently transferring nuclear strike means to the Korean peninsula under the pretext of "extended deterrence" in response to someone's alleged "provocations.

"

Kwon also called the US logic ridiculous and the supply of tanks to Kiev "an unethical crime" that destabilizes the international situation.

Earlier this week, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is the deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that the US, which pumps Ukraine with weapons, provokes the escalation of the conflict, while North Korea will always be on the side of the people and the army of Russia, which protects the "dignity and honor" of the state, its sovereignty and security.

In December, North Korea already denied accusations of supplying weapons to Russia. North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said that Pyongyang had never had any arms deals with Moscow, and that any media report about this was the most absurd rumor.