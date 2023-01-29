UrduPoint.com

North Korea Once Again Denies US Claims About Arms Deliveries To Russia - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

North Korea Once Again Denies US Claims About Arms Deliveries to Russia - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Director general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of US Affairs Kwon Jong Gun on Sunday once again denied US allegations of Pyongyang supplying weapons to Russia, and threatened Washington with "really undesirable" consequences for spreading rumors.

"Had the U.S. not infringed upon the just security interests of Russia and accelerated the eastward advance of NATO step by step, the present situation of Ukraine would not have been created ... The U.S. again talked about the groundless rumor of 'arms dealing between the DPRK and Russia,' in a foolish attempt to justify its offer of weapons to Ukraine," Kwon said, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central news Agency.

The department head also noted that undermining North Korea's image in the international arena is "a grave provocation that can never be allowed and that can not but trigger its reaction."

"The U.S. should be mindful that it will face a really undesirable result if it persists in spreading the self-made rumor against the DPRK," Kwon said.

The senior official added that Washington itself is persistently pumping Ukraine with weapons, as well as frequently transferring nuclear strike means to the Korean peninsula under the pretext of "extended deterrence" in response to someone's alleged "provocations.

"

Kwon also called the US logic ridiculous and the supply of tanks to Kiev "an unethical crime" that destabilizes the international situation.

Earlier this week, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is the deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that the US, which pumps Ukraine with weapons, provokes the escalation of the conflict, while North Korea will always be on the side of the people and the army of Russia, which protects the "dignity and honor" of the state, its sovereignty and security.

In December, North Korea already denied accusations of supplying weapons to Russia. North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said that Pyongyang had never had any arms deals with Moscow, and that any media report about this was the most absurd rumor.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Threatened Pyongyang Kiev North Korea Kim Jong December Sunday Media

Recent Stories

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

2 hours ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.