North Korea Plans to Boost Nuclear War Deterrence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presided over a military meeting where the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) presented a new policy strategy that stipulates increasing nuclear war deterrence, according to state news agency KCNA.

The meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea was the first time Kim Jong Un appeared in public since May 1, when Kim opened the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory in the city of Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.

The military meeting covered organizational issues, rearrangements were made in the military, and the North Korean leader signed a decree on reforming the military command system.

KCNA said that new policies for increasing the nuclear war deterrence of North Korea and strengthening the strategic armed forces were presented at the meeting.

"Today the armed forces of the DPRK face a heavy historic task to further arm with the revolutionary idea, line and policies of the WPK as required by the prevailing situation, to reliably defend the party, the revolution, the country, people and socialism by bolstering the invincible military force in every way ... ," KCNA quoted an order, signed by Kim, as saying on Sunday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the order was issued on May 23, but it is unclear when the military meeting was held exactly.

Rumors have been circulating about alleged health problems that the North Korean leader had experienced. The opening of the Sunchon factory at the start of this month was the first time that Kim had made a public appearance in almost three weeks.