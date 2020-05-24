UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Plans To Boost Nuclear War Deterrence - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

North Korea Plans to Boost Nuclear War Deterrence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presided over a military meeting where the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) presented a new policy strategy that stipulates increasing nuclear war deterrence, according to state news agency KCNA.

The meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea was the first time Kim Jong Un appeared in public since May 1, when Kim opened the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory in the city of Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.

The military meeting covered organizational issues, rearrangements were made in the military, and the North Korean leader signed a decree on reforming the military command system.

KCNA said that new policies for increasing the nuclear war deterrence of North Korea and strengthening the strategic armed forces were presented at the meeting.

"Today the armed forces of the DPRK face a heavy historic task to further arm with the revolutionary idea, line and policies of the WPK as required by the prevailing situation, to reliably defend the party, the revolution, the country, people and socialism by bolstering the invincible military force in every way ... ," KCNA quoted an order, signed by Kim, as saying on Sunday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the order was issued on May 23, but it is unclear when the military meeting was held exactly.

Rumors have been circulating about alleged health problems that the North Korean leader had experienced. The opening of the Sunchon factory at the start of this month was the first time that Kim had made a public appearance in almost three weeks.

Related Topics

Nuclear Sunchon Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong May Sunday Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

4 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

4 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

4 hours ago

Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being cele ..

4 hours ago

Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Cla ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.