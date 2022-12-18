UrduPoint.com

North Korea Possibly Tested Two Missiles On Sunday - Japan Coast Guard

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 08:30 AM

North Korea Possibly Tested Two Missiles on Sunday - Japan Coast Guard

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) North Korea appears to have carried out a second missile test on Sunday morning, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Earlier on Sunday, the coast guard said that Pyongyang had carried out a test-launch, firing what appeared to be a ballistic missile.

About forty minutes later, at around 02:55 GMT on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard issued another warning, urging ships to exercise caution following a suspected ballistic missile test carried out by North Korea.

Related Topics

Firing Pyongyang Japan North Korea Sunday

Recent Stories

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

8 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

8 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

8 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

9 hours ago
 Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

9 hours ago
 Tanveer designates quality education, teachers tra ..

Tanveer designates quality education, teachers training as top priority

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.