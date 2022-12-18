North Korea Possibly Tested Two Missiles on Sunday - Japan Coast Guard

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) North Korea appears to have carried out a second missile test on Sunday morning, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Earlier on Sunday, the coast guard said that Pyongyang had carried out a test-launch, firing what appeared to be a ballistic missile.

About forty minutes later, at around 02:55 GMT on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard issued another warning, urging ships to exercise caution following a suspected ballistic missile test carried out by North Korea.