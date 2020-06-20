North Korea Preparing Leaflets for Information Campaign Against South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) North Korea has started to prepare leaflets for an information campaign against South Korea amid the escalation of tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang, the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

According to KCNA, students of all universities are ready to distribute the leaflets, when the border area is opened and they get access to it.

Pyongyang once again accused Seoul of failing to support the reconciliation process, adding that the South Korean authorities would face horrible times soon.

Tensions in the region spiked after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor, and blew up on Tuesday the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" by a long-time campaign of North Korean defectors sending leaflets across the border from the South, criticizing policies of Chairman Kim Jong Un.

On Wednesday, North Korea's General Staff said that it would redeploy troops to Kaesong and the Mount Kumgang joint tourist zone on the east coast, as well as restore guard posts in the demilitarized zone, which were removed after an inter-Korean summit in 2018.