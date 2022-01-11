UrduPoint.com

North Korea Presumably Fired Ballistic Missile - Reports Citing Japanese Government

January 11, 2022

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) North Korea has fired what could be a ballistic missile, NHK reported, citing the Japanese government.

The same information has been received from the Japanese Ministry of Defense. The ministry is checking whether there was any damage to Japan.

Earlier, Yonhap news agency, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, reported that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan.

