North Korea Presumably Launched Two Ballistic Missiles - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

North Korea has launched two projectiles that resemble ballistic missiles, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in the Japanese Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) North Korea has launched two projectiles that resemble ballistic missiles, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The missiles have most likely landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced earlier in the day that it had registered a new launch of an unidentified projectile by North Korea.

Your Thoughts and Comments

