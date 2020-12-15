UrduPoint.com
North Korea Purchases Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, Chinese Thermal Recorders - Reports

Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:35 PM

North Korea has purchased Russia's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, as well as Chinese thermal recorders, the Japanese Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources in South Korean intelligence and Chinese foreign trade circles

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) North Korea has purchased Russia's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, as well as Chinese thermal recorders, the Japanese Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources in South Korean intelligence and Chinese foreign trade circles.

Though there is no information on the number of doses of vaccine purchased by Pyongyang, the sources told the newspaper that North Korea has started vaccinating its state officials. The country's leader, Kim Jong Un, will not receive the vaccine until he is convinced of its safety, the media added.

The newspaper also said that the thermal recorders were expected to be installed at checkpoints on the border with China. The move reportedly means that Pyongyang intends to gradually restore foreign economic ties, as 98 percent of North Korea's foreign trade is with China.

In October, trade turnover between China and North Korea plummeted by 99 percent compared to the same period in 2019, with the latter suffering food shortage, the newspaper reported, adding that prices for butter and sugar in North Korea have grown 2-10 times.

In late November, North Korea, which officially remains coronavirus-free, enforced stricter control measures at state borders to keep COVID-19 out of the country. In particular, the country has blocked off the city of Hyesan on the border with China and the port of Nampho in the Yellow Sea, and banned people from entering and leaving the capital. The country's borders are closed not only to people but also to foreign items, as it prohibited the import of any goods from abroad, practically putting a stop to foreign trade.

