North Korea Puts Capital Pyongyang in 5-Day Lockdown Over 'Respiratory Illness' - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The North Korean authorities have ordered a five-day lockdown in the country's capital Pyongyang over the rising number of cases of respiratory illness, the NK news portal reported on Wednesday, citing an official North Korean government notice seen by the media.

On Tuesday, the portal reported that the residents of Pyongyang began stocking up on goods after allegedly receiving an advanced warning of the coming lockdown.

According to the report, the illness spreading in Pyongyang includes symptoms like those of the common cold, while the notice does not mention COVID-19. The notice ordered citizens to stay home until Sunday night and submit to temperature checks several times per day.

The report said that there is no information on whether lockdowns will be declared in other cities, adding that state media have yet to report on new measures.