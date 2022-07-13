UrduPoint.com

North Korea Ready To Support Russia's Position On Donetsk, Luhansk - Envoy To EU

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022

North Korea Ready to Support Russia's Position on Donetsk, Luhansk - Envoy to EU

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) North Korea is ready to support Russia's position regarding the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song said on Wednesday.

"The government of the DPRK (North Korea) is fully ready to support the position of the Russian Federation... concerning Donetsk and Luhansk," Kim Song said.

