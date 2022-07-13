North Korea is ready to support Russia's position regarding the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Pyongyang's Envoy to the United Nations Kim Song said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) North Korea is ready to support Russia's position regarding the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Pyongyang's Envoy to the United Nations Kim Song said on Wednesday.

"The government of the DPRK (North Korea) is fully ready to support the position of the Russian Federation ... concerning Donetsk and Luhansk," Kim Song said.

The ambassador also said North Korea could take additional measures concerning the possible representation of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics at the United Nations.

Earlier in the day, Donetsk People's Republic head Denis Pushilin announced that North Korea recognized the DPR, describing it as "another victory" for diplomacy.

Russia was the first country to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in February, followed by Syria last month.