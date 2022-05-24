UrduPoint.com

North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands At 68 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022

North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands at 68 - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) North Korea has recorded over 134,000 cases of unidentified fever believed to be COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, with the overall number of cases nearing 3 million, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The total case tally has topped 2.94 million, with more than 2.54 million recoveries (86.

4 percent) and about 400,000 patients still receiving treatment.

The death toll remains at 68, with the fatality rate at 0.002%.

North Korea has implemented a "maximum emergency" virus control system since detecting its first COVID-19 cases in late April. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.

