North Korea Records Over 2.8Mln Fever Cases, Death Toll Reaches 68 - State Media

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) North Korea has recorded 167,650 cases of unidentified fever believed to be COVID-19 and one related death over the past 24 hours, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

The total number of cases has reached 2,814,380, with 2,334,910 recoveries and at least 479,400 patients still receiving treatment, KCNA reported, citing the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The death toll has risen to 68, with the fatality rate at 0.002%, the report said.

North Korea has implemented a "maximum emergency" virus control system since detecting its first COVID-19 cases in late April. At the direction of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a lockdown has been introduced in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.