North Korea Registers More Than 100,000 New Fever Cases Over Past 24 Hours - KCNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) North Korea has recorded 100,460 cases of unidentified fever believed to be COVID-19 and one related death over the past 24 hours, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The total number of cases reached 3,270,850, with 3,037,690 recoveries and at least 233,090 patients still receiving treatment, KCNA reported, citing the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The death toll has risen to 69, with the fatality rate at 0.002%, the report said.

North Korea has implemented a "maximum emergency" virus control system since detecting its first COVID-19 cases in late April. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.