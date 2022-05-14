North Korea Registers Some 17,400 New Fever Cases Over Past Day, 21 Fatalities - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) North Korea has registered some 17,400 new cases of unidentified fever with 21 new fatalities, the state-run KCNA news agency reported on Saturday.

The total number of cases has already exceeded 520,000, according to KCNA.

Several days ago, North Korea also confirmed first cases of COVID-19 in the country, However, Pyongyang is not officially recognizing the unidentified fever cases as those of COVID-19.