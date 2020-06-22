UrduPoint.com
North Korea Reinstalling Propaganda Loudspeakers At Border With South - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:38 PM

North Korea Reinstalling Propaganda Loudspeakers at Border With South - Reports

North Korea is bringing propaganda loudspeakers back to the border with its southern neighbor amid escalation triggered by defectors' anti-Pyongyang leaflets, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing South Korean military officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) North Korea is bringing propaganda loudspeakers back to the border with its southern neighbor amid escalation triggered by defectors' anti-Pyongyang leaflets, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing South Korean military officials.

The sides agreed to stop leaflet campaigns and dismantle loudspeakers in the border area at a 2018 inter-Korean summit.

Earlier in the day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country has printed 12 million leaflets to send them to South Korea.

Tensions in the region spiked after North Korea cut off communications with the South, and blew up last week the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

According to Pyongyang, the move was a retaliation against a long-time campaign of North Korean defectors sending to their home country leaflets critical of policies of Chairman Kim Jong Un.

North Korea's General Staff also pledged to redeploy troops to Kaesong and the Mount Kumgang joint tourist zone on the east coast, as well as restore guard posts in the demilitarized zone, which were removed after the 2018 summit.

