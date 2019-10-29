North Korea Rejects Direct Talks on Tourist Destination - South Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Pyongyang on Tuesday refused to directly negotiate universal access to a picturesque mountain north of the border, saying the issue could be resolved in writing, a South Korean ministry said.

North Korea allowed South Korean tourist agencies build infrastructure on Mount Geumgang two decades ago but trips were suspended in 2008. Pyongyang has recently told the neighbor to remove its facilities from the area.

"The North asserted that an agreement on the plans and schedule for removing facilities at Mt.

Geumgang tourism zone can be reached in the form of document exchange, without having to hold separate working-level talks as proposed by the South," the Reunification Ministry said.

South Korea plans to consult with tour operators and "prepare countermeasures," the ministry said. It argued it will act according to the principle that issues related to inter-Korean relations are to be resolved through dialogue.