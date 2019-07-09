North Korea Releases Stamps Devoted to April Meeting Between Putin, Kim - Embassy

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Stamps devoted to the April meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were released in North Korea, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Tuesday.

"Two stamps, dedicated to the recent visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to our country and his meeting with President Vladimir Putin were issued here," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

The inscription on the stamps reads: "In memory of the visit to the Russian Federation of Chairman of State Affairs Commission and the Workers' Party of Korea ... Comrade Kim Jong Un."

In April, Putin and Kim met in the Russian city of Vladivostok. It was their first ever talks since Kim came to power in 2011.