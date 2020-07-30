UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Remains Coronavirus-Free - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

North Korea Remains Coronavirus-Free - State Media

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) North Korea has not registered any coronavirus cases on its soil, Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, the country might lose its coronavirus-free status if no measures would be taken to prevent the "deadly crisis."

In late July, North Korea reported its first suspected COVID-19 case, as a defector who arrived in the country from South Korea earlier in the month was showing COVID-19 symptoms. North Korea then strengthened anti-coronavirus measures and sealed off the entire city of Kaesong where the suspected case was identified, despite the fact that the South Korean authorities have claimed that the defector was not infected with COVID-19.

The defector has been placed in quarantine, and North Korean health authorities have been making efforts to identify and test everyone who made contacts with the suspected coronavirus carrier.

North Korea, together with Turkmenistan and a handful of other countries, mainly small island nations, has not yet confirmed any COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Kaesong Turkmenistan South Korea North Korea July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 July 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

11 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.