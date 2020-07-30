North Korea Remains Coronavirus-Free - State Media

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) North Korea has not registered any coronavirus cases on its soil, Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, the country might lose its coronavirus-free status if no measures would be taken to prevent the "deadly crisis."

In late July, North Korea reported its first suspected COVID-19 case, as a defector who arrived in the country from South Korea earlier in the month was showing COVID-19 symptoms. North Korea then strengthened anti-coronavirus measures and sealed off the entire city of Kaesong where the suspected case was identified, despite the fact that the South Korean authorities have claimed that the defector was not infected with COVID-19.

The defector has been placed in quarantine, and North Korean health authorities have been making efforts to identify and test everyone who made contacts with the suspected coronavirus carrier.

North Korea, together with Turkmenistan and a handful of other countries, mainly small island nations, has not yet confirmed any COVID-19 cases.