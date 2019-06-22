UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Reminds China Of Colonial History To Strengthen Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:18 PM

North Korea reminds China of colonial history to strengthen ties

Pyongyang's relationship with Beijing is "invincible" because the countries both endured Japanese rule, North Korea said Saturday, the day after the Chinese President's highly symbolic visit ended

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Pyongyang's relationship with Beijing is "invincible" because the countries both endured Japanese rule, North Korea said Saturday, the day after the Chinese President's highly symbolic visit ended.

The commentary, in official North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun, comes shortly before the G20 summit in Japan where US President Donald Trump will meet with China's Xi Jinping.

With Beijing and Washington at loggerheads over trade, China is keen to remind Trump of its influence with nuclear-armed Pyongyang, while increasingly looking to Japan -- a key US ally in the region -- to serve as a hedge against growing American protectionism.

Relations between Tokyo, Beijing, and both Koreas are still heavily affected by Japan's expansionism in the first half of the 20th century, with Pyongyang's state media criticising Japan on a near-daily basis.

Saturday's Rodong Sinmun dedicated five pages to the second day of Xi's visit to Pyongyang, and carried a separate editorial stating how the "sacred period of the anti-Japanese struggle has become the foundation of the DPRK-China friendship".

"DPRK-China relationship is an invincible friendship that firmly combines military camaraderie and trust," it stated, using the abbreviation of North Korea's official name.

Xi, in a rare opinion piece penned for the newspaper earlier this week, also said citizens of the countries jointly opposed a "foreign invasion" and supported each other in the pursuit of socialism.

Related Topics

Century China Washington Visit Trump Beijing Tokyo Pyongyang Japan North Korea Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

India code-named Balakot strike as ‘Operation Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Fashion world shaken by cultural appropriation cla ..

29 seconds ago

Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan-Iran freight train service resumed

37 seconds ago

PCB directs cricketers to stay indoors to avoid ha ..

27 minutes ago

Govt, LEAs uproot menace of terrorism from country ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.