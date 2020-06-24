UrduPoint.com
North Korea Removing Loudspeakers From Border With South - Yonhap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:20 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) North Korea has started removing propaganda loudspeakers at the border with the South, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported citing sources.

Earlier, the agency said the North Korean military had installed dozens of repeaters in the demilitarized zone, despite the agreement to stop any hostile actions, including propaganda broadcasting on the border.

