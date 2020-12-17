UrduPoint.com
North Korea Reports Enhanced COVID-19 Prevention Efforts While Claiming Zero Tally

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) North Korea has increased its prevention campaign against COVID-19 while maintaining that there are still no infections on its soil, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The news outlet said on Thursday that the country is taking steps to educate the population about the government's anti-pandemic measures.

Meanwhile, specialized disinfection facilities have been set up in ports.

The agency also reported the country's efforts to facilitate medical examinations, while its institutions disinfect work sites and monitor employee temperature in line with the regulations.

In November, Pyongyang already tightened its measures against the pandemic. North Korea repeatedly said it has not detected a single case of COVID-19.

