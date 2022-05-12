North Korea Reports First Case of Coronavirus in Country - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) North Korea has reported its first case of coronavirus infection, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing North Korean state media.

The authorities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have previously reported no COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that a meeting of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was convened on May 12, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present.

Kim reportedly said that an emergency situation has occurred in North Korea.

Tests taken on May 8 from patients with a fever in Pyongyang showed the BA.2 coronavirus variant, that is, the Omicron strain. The country's authorities announced the introduction of a virus control system for a "maximum emergency."