North Korea Reports First Suspected Coronavirus Case - KCNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) North Korea has announced that the first, suspected, coronavirus case has been registered in the country, the individual illegally crossed the border with South Korea earlier this month, the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reports.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) held an emergency meeting on Saturday, attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, to discuss the situation in the city of Kaesong, where the suspected case was registered.

The coronavirus test results of the individual, who arrived in North Korea on July 19, are unclear and the individual has been quarantined, according to KCNA. The authorities are now searching for all the people who have come into contact with the individual.