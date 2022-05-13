UrduPoint.com

North Korea Reports More Than 18,000 COVID-19 Cases In Country, 8 Fatalities - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 02:40 AM

North Korea Reports More Than 18,000 COVID-19 Cases in Country, 8 Fatalities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) North Korea has already registered more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, with eight fatalities, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing North Korean state media.

On Thursday, North Korea reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the situation as a sudden emergency and announced a lockdown.

