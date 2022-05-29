North Korea Reports Nearly 90,000 New Fever Cases Over Past 24 Hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) More than 89,000 cases of unidentified fever have been registered in North Korea in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of suspicious cases to 3.45 million, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

North Korea has been in a state of "maximum emergency" since detecting its first COVID-19 cases in late April.

According to KCNA, the number of patients with high fever registered from the end of April until May 28 stands at 3.45 million. About 94.6 percent (3.26 million) have already recovered, while 186,000 are under treatment.

It remains unclear whether all of these suspicious cases are COVID-19. As of May 27, the death toll stands at 69.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the infection.