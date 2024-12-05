North Korea, Russia Defence Treaty Comes Into Force
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A landmark defence pact between North Korea and Russia, signed by its leaders in June, has gone into effect after the two sides exchanged ratification documents, North Korea's official KCNA news agency said Thursday.
The formalization of the treaty comes as the United States and South Korea have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine.
Experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is keen to acquire advanced technology from Moscow and battle experience for his troops in return.
Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the strategic partnership deal during the Kremlin chief's visit to Pyongyang.
It obligates both states to provide military assistance "without delay" in the case of an attack on the other, and to jointly oppose Western sanctions.
It came into effect from Wednesday, when the ratification documents were exchanged in Moscow by the countries' vice foreign ministers Kim Jong Gyu and Andrei Rudenko, KCNA reported.
Lawmakers in Moscow last month voted unanimously for the deal and it was later signed by Putin. Pyongyang said it was ratified by a decree from Kim.
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed
Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results52 seconds ago
-
French govt falls in historic no-confidence vote57 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result1 minute ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 minute ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 minute ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 minute ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results11 minutes ago
-
Trump names billionaire private astronaut as next NASA chief11 minutes ago
-
Football: German Cup results7 hours ago
-
Red Cross marks record numbers of humanitarians killed in 20247 hours ago
-
Six bodies pulled from illegal South African goldmine7 hours ago
-
US will 'speak out' to support South Korean democracy: W.House7 hours ago