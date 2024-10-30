North Korea, Russia Holds 1st Joint IT Exhibition As Ties Grow
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) North Korea and Russia held their first joint information technology exhibition in Pyongyang since the leaders of both nations agreed to expand ties across various sectors, including defense and IT.
The IT exhibition, which began on Tuesday, was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Andrei Zarenin, Russia's vice minister of digital development, communications, and mass media, according to the state-run Korean Central news Agency on Wednesday.
Held at the People's Palace of Culture, the exhibition showcased IT products and scientific achievements developed by educational institutions, research organizations, and companies from both nations.
