UrduPoint.com

North Korea Sanctions Should Be Reviewed, Eased Due To Pandemic - UN Special Rapporteur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:40 PM

North Korea Sanctions Should Be Reviewed, Eased Due to Pandemic - UN Special Rapporteur

The UN sanctions against North Korea should be reviewed and eased when necessary given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on that nation, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The UN sanctions against North Korea should be reviewed and eased when necessary given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on that nation, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana said on Friday.

"Under the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Security Council Sanctions Committee should reevaluate the sanctions regime... and, when necessary, ease those sanctions," Quintana saidv during a press briefing.

Quintana pointed out that North Korea residents face the risk of starvation while the sanctions regime impacts the work of humanitarian actors in the coountry.

"There have been very serious problems with banking channels, administrative costs and risks, problems with customs clearance, reluctance from foreign suppliers, increased costs in operations and items... a lot of problems directly related to the sanctions regime," he said.

Quintana expressed hope that the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee will find the means to overcome the problem.

Related Topics

United Nations North Korea From

Recent Stories

US Judge Sets Hearing for Trump Lawsuit Against Ho ..

US Judge Sets Hearing for Trump Lawsuit Against House Panel on November 4- Court ..

2 minutes ago
 2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

43 minutes ago
 Health minister inaugurates Neonatalogy Unit at Ma ..

Health minister inaugurates Neonatalogy Unit at Mayo Hospital

2 minutes ago
 Sr Journalist, human rights activist Zaman Khan la ..

Sr Journalist, human rights activist Zaman Khan laid to rest

2 minutes ago
 US Joins OECD Ban on Export Credits for Coal Power ..

US Joins OECD Ban on Export Credits for Coal Power Generation Technology - Treas ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy in Serbia Rejects Decision of Koso ..

Russian Embassy in Serbia Rejects Decision of Kosovar 'Government' to 'Expel' Di ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.