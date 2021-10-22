North Korea Sanctions Should Be Reviewed, Eased Due to Pandemic - UN Special Rapporteur

The UN sanctions against North Korea should be reviewed and eased when necessary given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on that nation, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The UN sanctions against North Korea should be reviewed and eased when necessary given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on that nation, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana said on Friday.

"Under the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Security Council Sanctions Committee should reevaluate the sanctions regime... and, when necessary, ease those sanctions," Quintana saidv during a press briefing.

Quintana pointed out that North Korea residents face the risk of starvation while the sanctions regime impacts the work of humanitarian actors in the coountry.

"There have been very serious problems with banking channels, administrative costs and risks, problems with customs clearance, reluctance from foreign suppliers, increased costs in operations and items... a lot of problems directly related to the sanctions regime," he said.

Quintana expressed hope that the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee will find the means to overcome the problem.