North Korea Says Communication Channels With South To Be Restored On Monday - Reports

Mon 04th October 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) North Korea says all the communication channels with South Korea will be restored starting midnight, the Yonhap news agency reports.

All inter-Korean hotlines will be restored starting 9 a.m. local time on Monday, October 4 (00:00 GMT), Yonhap said.

At the end of September, Kim Yo Jong, the deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee and the North Korean leader's sister, said that Pyongyang was ready to declare the end of war with Seoul, bring back the Inter-Korean Liaison Office and hold a leaders' summit provided that bilateral relations are marked by respect and fairness.

The statement came in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare the end of war between Seoul and Pyongyang.

