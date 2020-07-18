North Korea Says Developing Coronavirus Vaccine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The North Korean science research council said on Saturday that it was developing a COVID-19 vaccine, according to South Korean media.

North Korean scientists are currently conducting clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Yonhap news agency reported citing a website run by North Korea's State Commission of Science and Technology.

Pyongyang says that the animal tests have confirmed the immunogenicity and safety of its vaccine.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 14 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 601,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

North Korea has not reported any coronavirus cases in the country.