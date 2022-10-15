UrduPoint.com

North Korea Says Friday Artillery Fire Part Of Retaliatory Measures Against Enemy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The artillery fire by the North Korean troops was part of the response measures to the actions of the enemy, aimed at warning against continuation of hostile actions, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday, citing the statement of the General Staff Department of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

"The counter-demonstration fire conducted by the frontline units of our forces in the afternoon of October 14 is aimed at sending another clear warning to the deliberate repeated provocation by the enemies in the front areas," the statement said.

North Korea will not allow any provocation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and will retaliate all attacks, the KPA said.

"In the future, too, our army will never allow any provocation by the enemies escalating the military tension on the Korean Peninsula but take thorough and overwhelming military countermeasures. The South Korean army would be well advised to stop at once its reckless provocation inciting the military tension in the front areas," the statement said.

On Friday, Pyongyang conducted artillery fire twice toward the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan. First, North Korea fired 200 artillery shells toward the Yellow Sea and 40 toward the Sea of Japan. Later in the day, Pyongyang fired another 130 artillery shells toward the Yellow Sea and 40 toward the Sea of Japan. There were no shells recorded in the territorial waters of South Korea.

North Korea also launched a ballistic missile on the same day, which flew about 650 kilometers (404 miles) at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers before falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan issued a protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels via its embassy in Beijing.

Pyongyang has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

