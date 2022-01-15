North Korea Says Friday Missile Launches Conducted From Railway-Based Systems - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) North Korea launched on Friday two tactical missiles from the railway-based systems, the state-run KCNA news agency reported.

"A firing drill for checking and judging the proficiency in the action procedures of the railway-borne missile regiment of North Phyongan Province took place on Friday," KCNA reported.

Both missiles reportedly precisely hit the targets in the Sea of Japan.

"The combat posture of the railway-borne missile regiment of North Phyongan Province which demonstrated high maneuverability and rate of hits in the drill was highly appreciated in the review and the issues were discussed to set up proper railway-borne missile operating system across the country and to find out ways for further completing our style fighting methods with the railway-borne missiles," KCNA added.

Friday's launch is the third missile test North Korea conducted over the past two weeks. Earlier in the week, North Korea test-launched what it said was a hypersonic missile that flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. North Korea also conducted another missile test on January 5.