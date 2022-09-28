North Korea Says Launched 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Near Pyongyang - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles near Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean military.

The launches were made from the Sunan district, where the Pyongyang airport is located, the news agency said, adding that they were recorded by the South Korean military from 18:10 to 18:20 local time (09:10-09:20 GMT).

Earlier in the day, the news agency reported that North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, which is already the second launch since past Sunday. The Japanese maritime security service latre said, citing the national defense ministry, that a missile launched by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan already fell.