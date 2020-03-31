UrduPoint.com
North Korea Says Lost Interest In Dialogue With US Following Pompeo's 'Reckless' Remarks

Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) North Korean Foreign Ministry said that Pyongyang was no longer interested in a dialogue with the United States following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's calls on G7 countries to come up with a united approach to North Korea's policy and pressure the Asian nation.

Last week, Pompeo called for the common approach of the international community on North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The US secretary of state also said that North Korea should be pressured diplomatically and economically.

The Foreign Ministry slammed Pompeo's "reckless remarks" and said that the country "dropped the interest in dialogue" with Washington, according to the ministry's statement published by the North Korean state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

In March, North Korea conducted several missile launches, which were condemned by the majority of western countries.

