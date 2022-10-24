North Korea Says Opened Fire in Response to Shots from South Korea - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) North Korea says it fired several rounds of warning shots at a South Korean warship that allegedly crossed the northern border line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, media report.

South Korea maintains that a North Korean commercial vessel was the first to cross the sea border at 3:42 a.m. local time on Monday (18:42 GMT on Sunday), the South Korean Yonhap news agency said. Meanwhile, the North Korean military said that a South Korean warship violated the western sea border around the same time.

"We once again sternly warned to enemies that staged maritime provocations on top of the firing of artillery shots and cross-border loudspeaker broadcasts," a spokesman for the Korean People's Army (KPA) General Staff said in a statement quoted by Yonhap on Monday.

According to Yonhap, the North Korean military fired 10 rounds of warning shots at the South Korean warship that allegedly violated the maritime border by 2.5-5 kilometers (1.5-3 miles).

Meanwhile, Reuters reported citing the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) that North Korea fired 10 shells of multiple rocket launchers off its western coast on Monday.