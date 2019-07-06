North Korea says released Australian student was 'spying'

An Australian student who was released after being held in North Korea had been "spying" in the reclusive country, state media said Saturday

Alek Sigley, 29, disappeared around two weeks ago prompting deep concern about his fate, but was freed and flew to Japan on Thursday.

Official North Korean news agency KCNA said Sigley had "honestly admitted that he had been spying (on us) by collecting our internal information and sharing with others and repeatedly asked for our forgiveness for infringing on our sovereignty".