North Korea Says S. Korean-US Drill Extension Very Dangerous Choice - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Pyongyang called the decision of South Korea and the United States to extend the Vigilant Storm air force exercises a "very dangerous" choice and an "awful mistake," the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

South Korea and the United States mobilized over 240 aircraft, including stealth fighter jets, for large-scale military exercises Vigilant Storm, which were supposed to take place from October 31 to November 4. However, against the background of numerous missile launches by North Korea, the allies decided to extend the exercises and are currenly discussing the details.

"It is a very dangerous and false choice. The irresponsible decision of the U.S. and south Korea is shoving the present situation caused by provocative military acts of the allied forces to an uncontrollable phase. The U.S. and south Korea will get to know what an irrevocable and awful mistake they made," Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement, published by KCNA.