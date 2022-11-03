UrduPoint.com

North Korea Says S. Korean-US Drill Extension Very Dangerous Choice - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

North Korea Says S. Korean-US Drill Extension Very Dangerous Choice - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Pyongyang called the decision of South Korea and the United States to extend the Vigilant Storm air force exercises a "very dangerous" choice and an "awful mistake," the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

South Korea and the United States mobilized over 240 aircraft, including stealth fighter jets, for large-scale military exercises Vigilant Storm, which were supposed to take place from October 31 to November 4. However, against the background of numerous missile launches by North Korea, the allies decided to extend the exercises and are currenly discussing the details.

 

"It is a very dangerous and false choice. The irresponsible decision of the U.S. and south Korea is shoving the present situation caused by provocative military acts of the allied forces to an uncontrollable phase. The U.S. and south Korea will get to know what an irrevocable and awful mistake they made," Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement, published by KCNA.

Related Topics

Storm Pyongyang South Korea United States North Korea October November From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

28 minutes ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

53 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

1 hour ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

2 hours ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.