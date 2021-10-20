North Korea Says Successfully Test Launched Ballistic Missile From Submarine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) North Korea said it successfully test launched a ballistic missile from a submarine, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

It said the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the launch was carried out on October 19 by North Korea's academy of National Defense Science.

According to the news agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not personally take part in the missile tests.