North Korea Says Successfully Tested Hypersonic Missile - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) North Korea said it successfully tested a hypersonic missile, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.
According to the report, North Korea said its missile flew 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and precisely hit the target.
