North Korea Says Test-Fired New Hypersonic Missile - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:30 AM
SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) North Korea said it had test-fired its newly developed Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.
It provided no further details immediately.
