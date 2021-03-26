North Korea Says Test-Fired New Tactical Missile on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) North Korea said it had test-fired a new tactical guided missile on Thursday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not reportedly attend the test.

According to South Korea and Japan, North Korea conducted two missile tests in recent days: on Sunday, two cruise missiles were launched towards the Yellow Sea at low altitude at a short range, and on Thursday, two ballistic missiles were launched toward the Sea of Japan.