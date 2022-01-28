North Korea Says Tested Long-Range Cruise Missile, Tactical SSM This Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) North Korea said on Friday that it had test-fired a long-range cruise missile and a tactical surface-to-surface missile (SSM) earlier this week, the Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea has conducted six missile launches earlier this month, including tests of alleged hypersonic missiles. The latest launch took place on Thursday, while the previous one on Tuesday.