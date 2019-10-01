UrduPoint.com
North Korea Says To Hold Nuclear Talks With US On Saturday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:55 PM

North Korea Says To Hold Nuclear Talks With US On Saturday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :North Korea and the United States will hold working-level nuclear talks on Saturday, Pyongyang said, signalling the resumption of dialogue that has been effectively stalled since the collapse of a summit in February.

The two sides agreed to have "preliminary contact" on October 4 and hold negotiations the following day, the North's vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central news Agency.

"It is my expectation that the working-level negotiations would accelerate the positive development of the DPRK-US relations," she added without disclosing a venue.

