MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) A senior North Korean diplomat warned the United States on Sunday that its "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang risked provoking a serious crisis between the two in the near future.

"If the United States attempts to handle the DPRK-US relations still following the untimely and worn-out policy from a viewpoint and stand of the Cold War era, it will face more serious crisis in the near future," Kwon Jong Gun said.

His statement was published by the state news agency KCNA in response to US President Joe Biden's speech to Congress, in which he called Pyongyang's nuclear program a serious threat and promised to work closely with allies to deal with North Korea through "diplomacy and stern deterrence.

"

Kwon, who heads the US affairs department in North Korea's Foreign Ministry, warned that now that Biden's true intentions became known "we have no alternative but to take corresponding measures and as the time passes by the United States will face very serious situation."