MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The United States proposed nuclear talks in December North Korea 's chief negotiator with the US, Kim Myong Gil, said, according to South Korea 's Yonhap news Agency.

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has reportedly suggested talks via a third country.

Kim reportedly said North Korea was ready to meet with the US "at any place and any time."