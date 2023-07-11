Open Menu

North Korea Says Violation Of Country's Airspace Could Be 'Critical Flight' For US Planes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and sister of the country's leader, said on Tuesday that another attempt by US aircraft to violate the country's airspace could become a "critical flight" for them.

On Monday, Kim Yo Jong said that a US reconnaissance plane entered the airspace above North Korea's economic zone. A spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of National Defense added that US reconnaissance aircraft violated the country's airspace several times from July 2-9.

"I have already notified beforehand the counteraction of our army upon authorization. In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the U.S. forces will experience a very critical flight," the politician was quoted as saying by North Korean state media KCNA.

She added that on Monday, a US strategic reconnaissance plane "intruded into the economic water zone of the DPRK side in the East Sea of Korea (Sea of Japan) eight times."

