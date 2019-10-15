(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Pyongyang will pursue its efforts to expand relations with Russia , North Korean Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jin Jong Hyop said at the reception on the occasion commemorating the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We will make every effort to develop friendly relations and cooperation, according to the will and desire of the peoples of our two countries as well as spirit of agreements reached at the top level and joint documents," the diplomat said.

He also wished the Russian government and people success in building a powerful country.