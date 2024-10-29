North Korea sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia, US says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) North Korea has sent some 10,000 troops to train in Russia, Washington said Monday, tripling its estimate and prompting NATO as well as EU warnings of a dangerous expansion of the Ukraine war.

Pyongyang -- with whom Moscow signed a mutual defense pact -- is already widely believed to be arming Russia for its invasion, but troops on the ground would mark a new escalation in the conflict.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned North Korea could "soon" have as many as 12,000 soldiers on Russian soil, while US President Joe Biden slammed the deployment as "very dangerous."

"We believe that the DPRK has sent around 10,000 soldiers in total to train in eastern Russia that will probably augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the next several weeks," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.

Washington had previously put the number of North Korean troops in Russia at more than 3,000.

NATO chief Mark Rutte likewise called the troop deployment "a dangerous expansion of Russia's war" and "a sign of Putin's growing desperation."

Rutte noted more than 600,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the conflict started in 2022, adding the Kremlin was unable to sustain the invasion without foreign support.

Despite the cost, Russia has been making steady territorial gains in Ukraine.

Moscow's army has advanced 478 square kilometers (184 square miles) into Ukrainian territory since the beginning of October, a record since the first weeks of the war, according to an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War.

Those gains followed 477 and 459 square-kilometer advances in August and September, respectively, and come amid amid major shifts on the front line, in particular in eastern Ukraine around Pokrovsk.