Open Menu

North Korea Sent 10,000 Troops To Train In Russia, US Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 10:00 AM

North Korea sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia, US says

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) North Korea has sent some 10,000 troops to train in Russia, Washington said Monday, tripling its estimate and prompting NATO as well as EU warnings of a dangerous expansion of the Ukraine war.

Pyongyang -- with whom Moscow signed a mutual defense pact -- is already widely believed to be arming Russia for its invasion, but troops on the ground would mark a new escalation in the conflict.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned North Korea could "soon" have as many as 12,000 soldiers on Russian soil, while US President Joe Biden slammed the deployment as "very dangerous."

"We believe that the DPRK has sent around 10,000 soldiers in total to train in eastern Russia that will probably augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the next several weeks," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.

Washington had previously put the number of North Korean troops in Russia at more than 3,000.

NATO chief Mark Rutte likewise called the troop deployment "a dangerous expansion of Russia's war" and "a sign of Putin's growing desperation."

Rutte noted more than 600,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the conflict started in 2022, adding the Kremlin was unable to sustain the invasion without foreign support.

Despite the cost, Russia has been making steady territorial gains in Ukraine.

Moscow's army has advanced 478 square kilometers (184 square miles) into Ukrainian territory since the beginning of October, a record since the first weeks of the war, according to an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War.

Those gains followed 477 and 459 square-kilometer advances in August and September, respectively, and come amid amid major shifts on the front line, in particular in eastern Ukraine around Pokrovsk.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Pyongyang Pokrovsk Vladimir Putin North Korea August September October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

37 minutes ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

10 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

10 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

10 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

11 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

11 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

11 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

11 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

11 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

11 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

11 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World