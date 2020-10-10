North Korea Showcases Latest Weapons Systems at Massive Military Parade

North Korea showcased its latest military developments at the massive military parade marking the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Worker's Party, including the latest iteration of the Pukkuksong submarine-launched ballistic missile

North Korea also displayed its version of Russia's Iskander short-range ballistic missile for the first time as well as its intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong.

North Korea marks every fifth and tenth anniversary of founding with larger parades showboating the country's perceived military might. The parades are closely watched by international security, intelligence agents as well as analysts for their display of the latest additions to the country's outsized arsenal.