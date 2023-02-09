North Korea Shows Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles During Military Parade - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) A range of intercontinental ballistic missiles and tactical nuclear operation units were presented during a nighttime military parade in North Korea marking the 75th anniversary of the country's armed forces, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing satellite images.

North Korea displayed a number of its ballistic missiles, including the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on a mobile launcher, and tactical nuclear operation units, according to images by US company Maxar Technologies.

The news agency also stated that some of the missiles that appeared to have paraded in Pyongyang remained unidentified, although some of them might include solid-propellant missiles.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the parade with his daughter, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

Since Kim came to power in 2011, the country has held 13 military parades, including the latest one, according to Yonhap.

In recent years, Pyongyang has been actively developing its missiles and nuclear capabilities. It conducted dozens of missile test launches in 2022 alone, firing several missiles at once on some occasions. Pyongyang has said that North Korea's military-related activities are in response to provocations by the US, South Korea and Japan in the region.